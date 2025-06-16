The Grand Strategy

The Grand Strategy

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Khaled Hassan leverages his deep network across the Arab world and Israel to deliver insights on regional developments – often before they happen.

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Insider analysis from an Egyptian-British national security and geopolitics expert | Former Muslim turned Jew | Decoding Middle East geopolitics, Israel, and the Arab world — often before it happens.

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