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Egypt’s “Impenetrable” Skies: Damietta and the Ghost of 1967
How Egypt’s denial of a Tehran strike revived the victory propaganda of 1967
Jul 31
•
Khaled Hassan
2
1
1
Will the Saudis Normalise with Israel?
Inside the Saudi campaign to oust Netanyahu while pretending to seek peace
Jul 23
•
Khaled Hassan
10
11
2
Prime Minister Andy Burnham: The Boy Who Lived ... in 10 Downing Street
Andy Burnham was a very bright boy.
Jul 20
•
Khaled Hassan
8
2
1
The Saudis Are Lying, Again!
Using President Herzog to Undermine Netanyahu Ahead of Elections
Jul 17
•
Khaled Hassan
6
2
The Third-Worldisation of Britain
Zionism, Freemasonry, Antisemitism and the Muslim Brotherhood
Jul 13
•
Khaled Hassan
18
8
Islam, Football, and Armageddon
Why The Majority of Muslims Dehumanise Non-Muslims
Jul 8
•
Khaled Hassan
16
1
June 2026
Before the Peace Deal, Hezbollah Controlled Lebanon
It Now Also Controls the Strait of Hormuz
Jun 30
•
Khaled Hassan
11
4
The Two Reasons Behind the Western Surrender to Iran
Comfort and Individualism Over Confrontation
Jun 18
•
Khaled Hassan
10
1
4
Islam and Jihad in the UK: A Conversation with Melanie Phillips
A Conversation with Melanie Phillips
Jun 9
•
Khaled Hassan
2
Amira Oron: The Former Israeli Ambassador Selling Wishful Thinking as Analysis
Part 2 of 2
Jun 8
•
Khaled Hassan
and
Mohamed saad khiralla
7
3
2
Ashraf Marwan (The Angel)
The Egyptian Spy Who Deceived The Mossad (Part 1)
Jun 5
•
Khaled Hassan
7
1
Middle East Geopolitical Map
View Consequential Developments in The Region From 1900 to 2026
Jun 3
•
Khaled Hassan
8
1
© 2026 Khaled Hassan
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