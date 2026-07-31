The Grand Strategy

The Grand Strategy

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Egypt’s “Impenetrable” Skies: Damietta and the Ghost of 1967
How Egypt’s denial of a Tehran strike revived the victory propaganda of 1967
  Khaled Hassan
Will the Saudis Normalise with Israel?
Inside the Saudi campaign to oust Netanyahu while pretending to seek peace
  Khaled Hassan
Prime Minister Andy Burnham: The Boy Who Lived ... in 10 Downing Street
Andy Burnham was a very bright boy.
  Khaled Hassan
The Saudis Are Lying, Again!
Using President Herzog to Undermine Netanyahu Ahead of Elections
  Khaled Hassan
The Third-Worldisation of Britain
Zionism, Freemasonry, Antisemitism and the Muslim Brotherhood
  Khaled Hassan
Islam, Football, and Armageddon
Why The Majority of Muslims Dehumanise Non-Muslims
  Khaled Hassan

June 2026

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