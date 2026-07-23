Around 14 July, reports of a deliberate leak began circulating. The method was classic deniable statecraft—tactical silence, the understanding that what is said in private can be easily denied in public.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, cited by outlets including JFeed, Saudi representatives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed to senior U.S. officials in recent weeks that Riyadh was prepared to reopen discussions on joining the Abraham Accords, but only under key political conditions the current Israeli government was unlikely to accept. The two central, linked demands were that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu no longer serve as PM following the next Israeli elections, and that the policies advanced by Netanyahu’s government, particularly Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in Judea and Samaria (AKA the West Bank)—settlement expansion and related measures—be reversed.

Saudi officials saw these as connected, on the view that Netanyahu in power would continue backing Smotrich’s approach. A third element referenced earlier wartime explorations of recognition in exchange for major Palestinian concessions, including a public Israeli commitment toward a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu rejected. Contacts reportedly went through the White House, State Department, and members of Congress. Earlier reports from 2025 had already indicated Saudi reluctance to normalise with the current Netanyahu-led coalition, especially amid settlement expansion, but the specific post-election Netanyahu exit plus reverse Smotrich policies framing matches this July 2026 reporting.

The leak was not an olive branch; it was a poison pill dressed as an offer. By setting unrealistic terms that any Israeli right‑wing government would refuse, Riyadh handed a weapon to Netanyahu’s domestic opponents and to anti-Israel Washington, such as Tucker Carlson and Vice President JD Vance. The subtext was impossible to miss—normalisation could be achieved, but only if Israelis replaced Netanyahu.

Two days later, on 16 July, the second prong of the campaign struck. A Saudi channel, Al Arabiya English, interviewed Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his Jerusalem residence. Al Arabiya is a Saudi‑based outlet, part of the MBC Group with deep ownership ties to the Saudi state. Giving Herzog such a prominent platform was a calculated embrace of Israel’s ceremonial head of state while the prime minister was being openly undermined.

In the exclusive interview, Herzog expressed his “dream” of peace, rapprochement, and normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, spoke of direct negotiations with U.S. support, and discussed regional issues including Iran, as well as his wish to see peace with “Palestinian neighbours”. The visual was potent because it showed a senior Israeli official, speaking with great personal warmth, welcomed into a Saudi‑controlled media space to talk up the very normalisation that the leaked terms had made contingent on Netanyahu’s departure. The contrast reinforced the narrative—Israel’s president wants peace; the prime minister is the obstacle.

The Public/Private Divide – A Trap Built on Deniability

It is here that one factor must be particularly highlighted, because it reveals the full ingenuity of the Saudi campaign. Officially, Riyadh’s position remains unchanged and is stated with absolute clarity—a two‑state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, is a prerequisite for normalisation with Israel. There is no ambiguity in the public record, no concession registered in any binding diplomatic channel. But in private, the Saudis are signalling something considerably more flexible. The leaked conditions—removal of Netanyahu and his coalition, plus a stop to settlement expansion—fall well short of an immediate, full‑fledged Palestinian state on 1967 lines. They lower the bar just enough to look tantalisingly achievable, while still being politically impossible for Netanyahu to meet.

This gap between public and private is the strategic genius of the operation. Because what is said in private can be easily denied in public, the Saudis are, to the world, not committing to anything. Their official position remains untouched. When challenged, they can point to the unchanging two‑state demand and dismiss the leaks as conjecture, misinterpretation, or rumours. Yet the private message, routed through American officials and then into Israeli and international media, lands with full political force. It tells Israeli centrist and left‑wing voters that there is a realistic path to normalisation, but it requires a different prime minister. It tells Washington that the problem is not Saudi intransigence; it is Netanyahu. And it does all this without Riyadh investing a single formal concession, without moving a diplomatic inch in public.

The deniability is the point. By refusing to codify the more flexible terms, the Saudis avoid two traps. They do not alienate their own domestic and regional constituencies, for whom the 1967 borders remain sacred rhetoric. And they do not give Netanyahu—or any future Israeli leader—a documented compromise position that could be held against them later. The campaign thus operates as a one‑way valve, allowing political damage to flow out toward Netanyahu while no reciprocal obligation flows back to the Kingdom. It is the purest expression of tactical silence; the Saudis are not lying, they are simply saying two different things in two different venues, knowing that only one of them will ever be owned.

Attacking the Accords Themselves: The Post-Yemen Campaign Against the UAE

The Saudi campaign against Netanyahu did not emerge in isolation. It formed part of a wider, more systematic assault on the entire Abraham Accords framework that began in earnest after the Saudi-UAE rift over Yemen erupted in December 2025. When Riyadh’s airstrikes hit UAE-linked weapons shipments in Mukalla and the Emirates subsequently withdrew their remaining forces, the gloves came off. What followed was not merely a bilateral quarrel over southern Yemen. It became a sustained ideological offensive against the Accords themselves and against Abu Dhabi as their most successful Arab participant.

Saudi state-affiliated writers and prominent commentators began branding the UAE in explicitly religious and civilisational terms. The Emirates were no longer a fellow Gulf partner that had simply chosen a different path. They were portrayed as having sold out the Ummah.

A prominent Saudi academic, Ahmed Altuwaijri, writing in the newspaper Al Jazirah in January 2026, accused Abu Dhabi of throwing itself “into the arms of Zionism” and of functioning as “Israel’s Trojan horse in the Arab world.” He declared the UAE’s alignment a “betrayal of God, His Messenger, and the entire nation.” Other Saudi voices echoed the same language: Abu Dhabi was described as “an Israeli project wearing an Arab cloak” and “an Israeli project wearing a kandura.” Analyst Soliman Al-Okaily spoke of a “deep Saudi feeling that the United Arab Emirates has betrayed the strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

An example of Saudi AI-created depictions of UAE President as Benjamin Netanyahu

The timing was not accidental. By attacking the UAE’s normalisation as a theological and national betrayal, Riyadh was simultaneously discrediting the very model of Arab-Israeli peace that the Abraham Accords represented. If the only Arab state that had fully embraced open ties with Israel could be painted as a traitor to Islam and the Palestinian cause, then Saudi Arabia’s own refusal to normalise under Netanyahu acquired a higher moral gloss. The message to Israeli and American audiences was clear: the problem is not Saudi intransigence; the problem is any leadership (Israeli or Arab) that treats normalisation as a strategic end in itself rather than as a reward contingent on Palestinian statehood and the removal of figures like Netanyahu and Smotrich.

The Nuclear Card and Trump’s Ultimatum

Then came the most recent development that sharpens the anti‑Netanyahu campaign by pulling the United States deeper into the frame. A U.S.–Saudi civil nuclear cooperation agreement—a memorandum of understanding with binding 123 Agreement framework elements—was signed during President Trump’s visit to Riyadh in early March 2026. The “U.S.–Saudi Strategic Energy and Nuclear Partnership” laid out a pathway for American companies to build and operate civilian nuclear reactors in the Kingdom, with Saudi Arabia committing to a no‑enrichment, no‑reprocessing “gold standard” on paper, while leaving a contentious clause for potential renegotiation if regional threats evolved.

By mid‑July 2026, as the Israeli election season heated up, Trump publicly added a new condition. Final congressional approval for the transfer of sensitive nuclear technology, and the actual delivery of reactor components, would be contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.

“We did the framework, we love the Saudis”, Trump said at a rally, “but they’ve got to join the club. They’ve got to normalise with Israel, or there’s no nuclear green light. Simple.”

Yet a recent White House statement, carried by Sky News Arabia, introduced an important wrinkle. The White House confirmed that Trump had not yet spoken with Saudi leaders about the required condition to complete the nuclear energy agreement. The demand, in other words, had been declared publicly to a rally audience but had not been transmitted through official diplomatic channels to Riyadh. This gap between the President’s public rhetoric and the absence of private communication gave the Saudis additional room to manoeuvre. They could treat the condition as a political performance rather than a firm ultimatum, while still using the public noise to reinforce their anti‑Netanyahu messaging.

The Saudi response, when it came, was swift and layered—and it deepened the campaign by exploiting both the public pressure and the private vacuum.

Through official statements, Riyadh reverted to its formal stance, insisting that normalisation with Israel had always been tied to a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood within the 1967 borders. But unofficial briefers, relying on the private, deniable track, went further.

On the same day Trump publicly attached the Abraham Accords condition to the nuclear deal, Saudi voices pushed back sharply. One Saudi Middle East analyst described the move as “a blatant investment in Netanyahu” and an attempt to diminish Saudi sovereignty, stressing that Riyadh’s commitment to a two-state solution and Palestinian statehood far outweighs any nuclear arrangement. Separately, a Saudi source quoted by a U.S. journalist insisted that the nuclear agreement had already been signed and that “tweets do not cancel signed agreements,” making clear there was nothing left to renegotiate — including normalisation with Israel.

The Saudi strategy, therefore, was a triple play. To Trump, the message was that Saudi Arabia was not refusing him; it was blaming Netanyahu and depicting him as the obstacle already distrusted by the overwhelming majority of Arab countries, including those signatory to peace deals with Israel, such as Egypt and Jordan. To Israeli voters, it projected that replacing Netanyahu would make normalisation real, bringing Gulf investment and strategic depth. To American opinion, it painted the Saudis as the reasonable partner and Netanyahu as the intransigent one, pressuring Congress and the White House to squeeze Jerusalem rather than Riyadh.

The sequence is too neat to be accidental. A deliberate leak that frames Netanyahu’s departure as the key to normalisation while remaining publicly uncommitted; an Al Arabiya platform for Herzog that paints the Israeli presidency as pro‑peace; a nuclear agreement held just out of reach by Trump’s linkage, with Riyadh using the moment to reinforce the “Bibi problem” rather than chafe at American conditions. Each step serves the same objective—to isolate Netanyahu personally, cultivate alternative Israeli interlocutors, and shift the diplomatic cost of blocking normalisation onto the Prime Minister’s shoulders, all while Saudi Arabia’s official two‑state demand sits safely in the public domain, unaltered and unredeemable.

The question “Will the Saudis normalise with Israel?” thus requires a more cynical follow‑up—which Israel? For Mohammed bin Salman, the current campaign is less about signing a peace treaty on the White House lawn than about making sure that when—or if—that day comes, the Israeli signatory is not Benjamin Netanyahu. And until that political order shifts, Riyadh appears content to weaponise normalisation as a domestic Israeli political tool, keeping its own genuine interest in full relations deliberately opaque and its official preconditions safely beyond the reach of any Israeli government.

An Antisemitic Saudi Caricature showing a Jewish man at his knees, at a Saudi’s feet, saying “we beg you, please normalise with us. Give us worth”

Conclusion – Why Normalisation Won’t Happen

My assessment is that Saudi Arabia will not normalise with Israel, not under this government and not under any plausible near-term successor.

The entire Saudi campaign, as traced here, is designed to avoid normalisation while reaping the political benefits of appearing to pursue it.

By channelling all demands through the deniable private track—Netanyahu’s removal, a halt to settlements—Riyadh can claim it is ready for peace while ensuring the conditions are never fully met. If Netanyahu loses, the goalposts will shift. The official two-state demand, resting on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as a Palestinian capital, remains the public benchmark, and no Israeli government, left or right, can deliver that in the current climate. The Saudis know this. They have deliberately constructed a posture where the onus is always on Israel to move, while the Kingdom commits to nothing.

The public-private divide makes normalisation structurally impossible. In private, the Saudis suggest flexibility to encourage Netanyahu’s domestic opponents and to placate Washington. In public, they hold the line on maximalist Palestinian demands to preserve their regional standing and domestic legitimacy. Neither track leads to a signed agreement. The private track is unenforceable because it is deniable; the public track is unacceptable because it is non-negotiable. This is not a diplomatic process. It is a permanent holding pattern dressed up as diplomacy, intended to manage American pressure, placate an Arab public that still opposes normalisation with Israel, and meddle in Israeli politics without paying a price.

The nuclear episode illustrates this perfectly. Trump attempted to force the issue by tying civilian nuclear cooperation to the Abraham Accords. Riyadh’s response was to treat his ultimatum as theatre—because, as the White House itself admitted, the demand had not even been formally communicated. Saudi voices dismissed the linkage and insisted the nuclear deal stood on its own. At no point did any Saudi official seriously engage with the idea of normalisation as a quid pro quo. The message was blunt—nuclear cooperation is a separate transaction, and normalisation is not for sale.

That tells you everything. When American pressure is applied, the Saudis deflect rather than negotiate. When a path to normalisation is dangled, they attach it to Israeli political change rather than their own commitments. And when the Israeli government changes, they will attach it to something else. The campaign’s real aim is not to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords but to weaponise the promise of the Accords against the Israeli right, keep Washington engaged on Riyadh’s terms, and preserve the Kingdom’s role as the indispensable Arab power that everyone must court but no one can pin down.

There will be no normalisation. There will only be the perpetual suggestion of it, calibrated to do just enough political damage to Netanyahu and his coalition while never becoming real.

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