The Grand Strategy

The Grand Strategy

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
Jul 23

Bang on! So why don't Israeli political elites offer Israeli voters an alternative? No Palestinian state, Israeli sovereignty over Gaza, Judea and Samaria, destruction of the PLO and expulsion of the Palestinians, to which one can add an announcement to its Middle East neighbours, Turkey included, that continued hostility and threats to the Jewish state will be taken as a declaration of war, consequences to follow. The EU and the Anglosphere, taker note! Or shall we continue the Israeli political circus of pro and anti Netanyahu as the centrepiece of the feast?

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Stanton's avatar
Stanton
Jul 24

Unfortunately, I agree with you. The Saudis will continue to "move the goalposts" with respect to the Abraham Accords...and their insistence on a "2-state solution" will never be met by an elected Israeli official.

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