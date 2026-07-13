If I told you that Britain is now, in all but name, a third-world country, would you believe me?

What if I told you that one of the clearest signs of third-worldism is already unfolding before our eyes — yet most people remain oblivious? It is as though the driver of a car with four flat tyres cannot hear the grinding of rims on asphalt, nor see the frantic warnings from those watching outside. The crash, when it comes, will be unsurvivable — for the driver and everyone nearby.

This is Britain in 2026. And the example of Freemasonry, something you likely didn’t expect, shows just how far we have fallen.

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