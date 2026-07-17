On July 17, 2026, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appeared in an interview on Al Arabiya English, the English-language arm of the Saudi government-controlled broadcaster. In the clips aired, Herzog praised the Abraham Accords, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s importance to Israel, and called for direct dialogue and normalisation between the two countries. He spoke of dreams of peace extending to Riyadh, and referenced broader regional hopes including Beirut and Damascus. He also expressed his dream of one day living in peace together, including with Israel’s Palestinian neighbours.

This was no neutral platform. Al Arabiya is part of the MBC Group, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) holds majority ownership. The network has long functioned as a vehicle for Saudi foreign policy messaging. Its decision to platform the Israeli president and air his calls for peace with the Kingdom is therefore a deliberate Saudi tactic ahead of what is arguably Israel’s most consequential elections.

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