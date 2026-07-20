Andy Burnham was a very bright boy. He lived far away from 10 Downing Street, in a modest house in the north of England where the rain came down sideways and the local buses were more reliable than most politicians’ promises. His parents worked hard, spoke plainly, and taught him that the world could be made better if only someone had the patience to argue the case properly and the courage to keep going when everyone else had gone home.

He was not, on the face of it, the sort of boy you would expect to one day live at the most famous address in the country. He wore glasses that never quite sat straight, his hair refused to behave no matter what he did to it, and he had a habit of asking awkward questions at exactly the wrong moment. Yet there was something about him — a quiet, steady sort of magic — that made people listen. Even as a child he could make a room fall silent when he spoke about the things that mattered: buses that ran on time, hospitals that actually healed people, and a country that remembered the places north of the M25.

While other boys were kicking footballs or collecting football cards, Andy was reading the news and practising speeches in front of the bathroom mirror. He would stand there in his school uniform, tie slightly askew (he always hated ties), and deliver passionate arguments to his own reflection about fairness, opportunity and working-class people. Sometimes his little sister would bang on the door and tell him to hurry up. Sometimes he would ignore her and keep going, because even then he knew that words, used properly, could change things.

He lived far from the grand rooms and long corridors of power, but power had a way of noticing him anyway. Strange letters began arriving — not from owls, but from local party members, trade unionists, and ordinary people who had heard him speak and thought, There’s something about that lad. They came in plain envelopes at first, then thicker ones, then bundles. They asked him to stand for this, to speak at that, to help with the other. And though he tried very hard to be just ordinary, the letters kept coming.

One day, when he was still very ordinary, something rather extraordinary happened. A group of MPs who had never met him before turned up at his door with clipboards and hopeful expressions. They told him the country needed him. They told him the old way of doing things wasn’t working anymore. And though he lived in a place where becoming Prime Minister felt about as likely as finding a unicorn on the number 38 bus, Andy Burnham began to wonder whether the letters might be right.

He still wore the same slightly-too-big glasses. His hair was still determined to do its own thing. But somewhere along the way, the boy who had lived far away from 10 Downing Street started walking towards it — one determined step, one awkward question, one well-argued case at a time.

And the country, without quite realising it yet, began to listen.

Andy Burnham, the boy who lived in 10 Downing Street.

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