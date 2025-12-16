My tweet with the warning on 3 October 2025

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We are watching history repeat itself in the most jarring and, frankly, frightening way imaginable.

The pattern is tragically familiar. A period of peril, a belated and forceful response, followed by a victorious but fleeting peace that breeds complacency.

After standing against fascism, the West believed its work was done. After prevailing in the Cold War, it declared history over. Each time, the dream of a forever-peaceful Europe has been shattered by Russian revanchism, Iranian belligerence, transnational terrorism, and, most recently, Chinese hostility.

Now, on the brink of 2026, Europe is relearning its oldest, hardest lesson. Peace is temporary, not an inevitable destiny.

Adversaries perpetually watch for the moment our guard drops, and the cost of that lapse is always paid in the most precious currency: the blood of our sons and daughters.

What makes this historical cycle more dangerous today is not merely the recurrence of the threat, but its fundamental transformation. We are not simply heading toward another war, we are living in the tense, ambiguous preamble to one that may never be formally declared.

This new reality has now been defined, in chilling unison, by the West’s foremost security leaders. In early December, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russia could attack a NATO country within five years and that Europe “must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured”. Just days later, on 15 December, the UK’s new Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Blaise Metreweli, used her first public speech to describe a world where the West is “now operating in a space between peace and war”, a permanent grey zone where Russia “is testing us... with tactics that are just below the threshold of war”.

On the very same day, the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, delivered the military’s bluntest assessment in a generation. He stated plainly that “the situation is more dangerous than I have known during my career, and the price of peace is rising”, and warned that the nation’s “sons and daughters” need to be ready to fight.

This convergence of warnings is unprecedented. It is a campaign of constant, simmering pressure where aggression is fragmented, deniable, and relentless. Cyberattacks that cripple hospitals, drone swarms probing NATO airspace, sophisticated sabotage of undersea cables, and industrial-scale disinformation that erodes public trust. The objective is no longer solely territorial conquest. It is to “bully, fearmonger and manipulate”, to hollow out our resilience, test our unity, and exhaust our will. The battlefield, as the intelligence chief made clear, is now “from sea to space, from the battlefield to the boardroom”. The Spy Chief makes it perfectly clear, “the front line is everywhere”, in our digital networks, our energy supplies, and our collective psyche.

This reality renders the old cycle of complacency-response-complacency obsolete and catastrophically dangerous. The luxury of lowering our guard after a crisis has passed no longer exists because the crisis no longer passes. It merely changes form. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was not an aberration that reset the clock, but an escalation within this continuous confrontation. Western intelligence assessments now identify the single greatest risk for 2025 not as a new invasion, but as a ceasefire in Ukraine favourable to Moscow. Such an outcome would not bring peace, but a strategic pause, a chance for Russia to reconstitute its forces and prepare for the next phase of aggression, all while continuing its grey-zone assaults across Europe. Consequently, the entire European security project is undergoing a painful but necessary reorientation. The post-Cold War paradigm of building security with Russia is buried. It has been replaced by the urgent imperative of building security against it. Most critically, the new paradigm is a death certificate for our world order.

America is committing strategic suicide by a thousand cuts of self-doubt. Its leaders and influencers have surrendered the initiative, trading the mantle of leadership for the myopic pursuit of mere, and largely unattainable, stability at home while chaos gathers abroad.

This new world order demands more than rhetorical resolve. It requires a foundational shift. First, from peacetime budgets to war-footing economics. The 2-3% of GDP defence spending target is now a strategic failure, not an aspiration. Investment must surge into next-generation capabilities, air defence, long-range strike, cyber, and space, while defence industrial bases are expanded to sustain a prolonged contest. Second, from military defence to societal resilience. National security strategies must now encompass the protection of critical infrastructure, the hardening of democratic discourse against manipulation, and the fostering of social cohesion. A power grid downed by a cyberattack is far more strategically debilitating than a bombed runway. Third, from broken societies to social cohesion. Adversaries are betting that domestic political friction, war fatigue, populist movements, Islamism, public discontent due to staggering failure at home, and the ensuing economic pressure on families across Europe will tear our societies apart. The strategic imperative is to maintain what officials term a coherent and unified front, although, with the likes of Tucker Carlson and right-wing self-appointed “patriots” telling people Russia is more worthy of admiration and respect than the US and UK, that appears virtually impossible to achieve.

The profound implication of existing in this “space between peace and war” is that the holiday from history is conclusively over. The lesson for Europe is no longer that periods of peace will be interrupted by bouts of war. The lesson is that the absence of declared war no longer equates to security. We are in a contest of endurance, fought day by day, in thousands of unseen skirmishes. The cost of lapse is no longer paid only in the sudden, tragic bloodshed of a new invasion. It is also paid in the gradual erosion of our prosperity, our confidence, our national collective identity, our soul, and our sovereignty.

When the head of NATO warns of a war like our grandparents knew, when the head of MI6 declares we are between peace and war, and when the head of the British armed forces tells families their children must be ready to fight, the debate is over.



The warnings have been issued. Alliances are hardening into blocs. An arms race is underway.

Another tweet with the same warning on 6 November 2025

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