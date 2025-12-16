The Grand Strategy

The Grand Strategy

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The New Western Doctrine's avatar
The New Western Doctrine
Dec 17, 2025Edited

The war is already here, and it actually began many years ago. Each time, the West tried to avoid the problem in different ways — by globalization and importing cheap Chinese goods, by using military force to bring democracy to Iraq and the Middle East, or by using failing DEI ideas to bring in immigrants, improve demographics and export freedom. None of these approaches worked, and the situation only got worse.

So this war has already been happening for a long time. It’s a demographic war, a narrative war, an economic war, and now also a military one.

The real question is: how do we win it?

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Abh's avatar
Abh
Dec 19, 2025

if europe wants war, let them fight. NO US MILITARY ANYWHERE

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