My neighbour, a white British man and one of the kindest people I have ever met, texted me every time Egypt played a match. He knows I was born and bred in Egypt, and his excitement for me was genuine and touching.

I couldn’t help noticing how we lived in entirely different worlds. I am a former Muslim who also happens to identify as a former Egyptian — it has been over a decade since I left, and with time I have grown distant from the culture, religion, traditions and norms of the place. He is a decent, kind man who volunteers for everything you can imagine.

He wrote to me with tremendous enthusiasm, wishing me and Egypt luck. I felt I was lying to him when I pretended I cared. Every time he messaged, I wanted to tell him that I do not support Egypt. I wanted to tell him that, in truth, I wished to see those antisemitic, homophobic, sexist bullies humiliated. I held myself back from asking why he naïvely threw his support behind a squad of fascists.

But I didn’t. I chose to pretend I was behind them too, responding in an unexcited manner and thanking him for his support. It felt cruel even to contemplate introducing him to a world so utterly unlike the one he inhabits.

Get 80% off for 1 year