On Wednesday 29 July, a drone struck the U.S.-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Energos Winter (operated by a U.S. company, linked to Energos Infrastructure/New Fortress Energy interests in some reports) at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta during cargo/regasification operations. This ignited a fire that spread to a second vessel, the GasLog Salem (or Gaslog Salem; described in some accounts as a Bermuda-flagged or Greek-operated LNG carrier).

Reports of a fire/explosion at the Damietta LNG facilities began circulating on the afternoon of July 29, 2026. Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry initially confirmed a fire at the natural gas facilities, without detailing the cause, and said it was handled under emergency plans.

This is the story of how Egypt’s denial of a Tehran strike revived the same victory propaganda that preceded the loss of Sinai in 1967.