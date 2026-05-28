This is the first part of a two-part analysis examining how former Israeli Ambassador Amira Oron has shaped Israeli perceptions of Egypt. Part 1 focuses on her overarching narrative and her misleading portrayals of the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, and Egypt’s relationship with Hamas and Iran.*

Amira Oron, Israel’s ambassador to Egypt from 2020 to 2024 and, until recently, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), remains one of the most influential voices shaping Israeli perceptions of Cairo. A career diplomat — and the first woman to hold the post — she has consistently portrayed the Sisi regime as a reliable, pro-peace strategic partner: a bulwark against Hamas and political Islam, and a pragmatic neighbour whose occasional hostility is merely “symbolic”, driven by domestic pressures, or exaggerated on social media. In podcasts (BICOM), interviews (i24NEWS, Haaretz, Jewish Insider, Times of Israel), and INSS publications, Oron systematically downplays or dismisses antisemitic incitement, state media campaigns, Sinai militarisation, and even Egypt’s refusal to exchange ambassadors as non-threatening or easily manageable.

Even when the Prime Minister and senior IDF leadership — both current and former — have issued repeated warnings about Egypt’s growing military capabilities and hostility, Oron insists these concerns are overstated. In September 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the United States to pressure Egypt over its military build-up in Sinai, citing multiple violations of the 1979 peace treaty. In February 2026 he told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that “the Egyptian army is getting stronger and we need to monitor it”. Similarly, in February 2025, outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi publicly expressed deep concern, stating that Egypt possesses “a large army, equipped with advanced combat systems, fighter jets, submarines, warships, and modern tanks”, and warned that this force could “suddenly turn against” Israel. Yet Oron has pushed back sharply against such assessments, dismissing them as part of a “foul wave” in Israel, claiming that some Israelis are warmongers beating the drum of war and taking Egyptian actions “too seriously”, and that they “want to put out this incorrect message” regarding Egypt’s intentions.

We are dealing with a curious — perhaps unprecedented — case: a former Israeli ambassador has taken it upon herself to act as Cairo’s apologist in Jerusalem. Oron dismisses Egypt’s antisemitic and anti-Israel actions, rhetoric, and policies while asking the Israeli public to believe that Cairo is the polar opposite of everything it actually does.

This narrative is not diplomatic; it is actively misleading — and it serves Egypt’s interests far more than Israel’s. By systematically justifying every Egyptian action, whether support for terrorism or state-mandated antisemitism, Oron encourages complacency precisely where realism is most urgent. Her framing risks blinding Israeli policymakers and the public to structural threats, much as the broader Israeli intelligence and policy ecosystem underestimated Hamas before 7 October 2023. That same ecosystem, rather than learning from its failure, elevated Oron to a leading role on Egypt at INSS shortly after she left Cairo.

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“Peace is Alive, Standing, and Intact”: Oron’s Assessment of the 1979 Treaty

In her February 2025 appearance at the INSS Annual Conference, Amira Oron delivered a direct and unqualified assessment of the Egypt-Israel peace treaty. Addressing Egyptian military deployments in Sinai, including tanks, she stated that these developments did not concern her because “both countries are committed to the peace agreement”. She went on to stress that communication channels had remained open throughout the war and that the overall level of relations had not been downgraded despite the tension. Her bottom line was unambiguous: “Peace is alive, standing, and intact.”

This is not a nuanced assessment. It is a sweeping assertion that the 1979 treaty continues to function exactly as intended, with Egypt honouring both its letter and its spirit. Oron presents the arrangement as resilient and mutually respected, reducing any Israeli anxiety about Sinai to a misunderstanding of Cairo’s benign intentions.

The treaty itself tells a more demanding story. Its military annex is not a vague goodwill document. It meticulously carves Sinai into zones with strict, quantitative limits on Egyptian forces, equipment, and infrastructure — precisely to prevent the kind of rapid concentration that could threaten Israel. Zone C, running along the Israeli border, was explicitly limited to lightly armed border police. Tanks, heavy armour, artillery, and large troop formations were barred except for narrowly defined, temporary, and jointly approved exceptions, almost all of them linked to counterterrorism.

In practice, those exceptions have expanded dramatically. What began as limited Israeli approvals to help Egypt combat jihadist threats in the peninsula has become a far broader, more permanent, and more heavily equipped military footprint. Hundreds of main battle tanks, armoured formations, expanded airfields, and supporting logistics have appeared in areas where the treaty forbids them. The changes go well beyond the operational needs of internal security and now constitute a conventional military presence with clear offensive potential.

Oron’s insistence that none of this should cause concern, and that the treaty remains fully intact, rests on the assumption that Egyptian actions are still constrained by the original framework and that Israeli consent mechanisms are working as safeguards. Yet the pattern on the ground — and inside the Egyptian military itself — suggests the opposite.

Less than fifteen months after Oron’s INSS remarks, on the morning of 14 May 2026, residents of El-Obour City in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate were awakened by the sight of Egyptian Special Forces and Paratrooper units jogging through residential streets. The soldiers chanted in rhythmic military cadence, their voices captured on broadcast footage: “La ilaha illa Allah” — the Islamic shahada, “there is no god but Allah” — followed by “Sitta… Sitta” a direct reference to 6 October 1973, the date Egypt launched its surprise attack across the Suez Canal in the Yom Kippur War, and “Israel taht al-bayada” — “Israel under the boot”. The bayada is the military boot worn by Egyptian officers and soldiers. The chant is a literal, physical call to crush Israel underfoot, delivered not by fringe civilians but by uniformed units of the state army. Ironically, even the city’s name—El-Obour, Arabic for “The Crossing”—commemorates the Egyptian army’s crossing of the Suez Canal and breach of the Bar-Lev Line during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, demonstrating how deeply rooted anti-Israel hostility is in Egypt.

This was no rogue incident. It was a public, military-orchestrated training drill. The Egyptian army was openly training its soldiers to celebrate its anti-Israel sentiment that forms a fundamental, core aspect of Egyptian military doctrine. The state has spent five decades presenting the Yom Kippur war to its population as an unqualified triumph. The “Sitta Sitta” chant officially keeps this anti-Israel sentiment alive, while “Israel under the boot” states, in the plainest possible language, what the army is being conditioned to want to do to the country with which Egypt maintains a peace treaty, a $35 billion gas deal, and a counter-terrorism partnership.

The incident perfectly illustrates the regime’s calculated duality. For Cairo, the peace treaty is policy restricted to the halls of international organisations and high-level meetings — required for gas supplies, security cooperation, and continued Western (especially American) military aid. The chants, however, are representative of Egypt, its government and people — the regime’s way of telling its own population what it actually believes about Israel, in the language of religious and nationalist hostility that Egyptians are breastfed from generation to generation. The two operate on separate layers: the treaty satisfies geopolitical and economic survival needs; the training drills feed the religious-nationalist consensus that dominates Egyptian public opinion. The presence of the Islamic shahada in a national army’s training cadence further embeds the exercise in the rhetoric of Islamic religious-political mobilisation rather than secular state soldiering.

Amira Oron’s February 2025 declaration that the peace remains “alive, standing, and intact” therefore collides head-on with the reality the Egyptian regime itself projects to its soldiers and its people. The treaty has not reshaped Egypt’s strategic culture or military ethos; it has simply been compartmentalised. While Oron assures Israelis that communication channels are open and relations un-downgraded, the Egyptian army is chanting for Israel’s destruction under its boots. That is not a treaty functioning as intended. It is a cold, interest-based arrangement that the regime honours only officially, while actively feeding and cultivating the very hostility the treaty was supposed to end.

By ignoring this duality and framing every Egyptian action in the most benign light, Oron does not offer realistic analysis. She offers wishful thinking that encourages precisely the complacency Israeli leaders have warned against. The 1979 peace treaty has value, but only so long as Israel recognises its limits and enforces its core security provisions. Treating it as an ideological bond rather than a pragmatic bargain that Egypt is simultaneously undermining is not diplomacy — it is an invitation to strategic blindness.

Egypt as Hamas’s Enemy

Oron repeatedly insists that Egypt views Hamas as an ideological enemy — a “daughter organisation” of the Muslim Brotherhood that the Sisi regime crushed and would happily see disappear. She portrays Cairo’s position as rooted in a deep, principled rejection of political Islam, positioning Egypt as Israel’s natural strategic partner far beyond mere pragmatism.

The reality is precisely the opposite. While it is true that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi destroyed the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood as an organised political force after seizing power in 2013, this was never motivated by any genuine ideological opposition to political Islam. On the contrary, it formed part of a ruthless, systematic campaign to eliminate every potential rival — Islamist or secular, civilian or military — who might one day challenge his absolute monopoly on power.

Sisi has repeatedly targeted senior figures within the very military establishment that elevated him, including men who were once his superiors. Lieutenant General Sami Anan served as Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces from 2005 to 2012. In January 2018, Anan announced his candidacy against Sisi in the presidential election. Within days, the military arrested him on charges of violating military regulations, forging documents, and “inciting against the armed forces”. He was consequently imprisoned.

Likewise, Air Marshal Ahmed Shafiq — former Air Force commander and Hosni Mubarak’s last Prime Minister — was widely viewed as one of the strongest potential challengers. When Shafiq signalled his interest in running in the 2018 election while living in the UAE, Emirati authorities (at Egypt’s urging) detained him and deported him back to Cairo. Once back in Egypt, he faced intense pressure, legal threats, and the prospect of revived corruption charges. He withdrew his candidacy within days, stating he was “not the ideal person” for the job.

These high-profile cases — alongside Sisi’s broader purges of potentially disloyal senior officers — expose the truth: the regime does not oppose the Muslim Brotherhood because of their Islamist ideology. It opposes any organised political alternative that could threaten Sisi’s personal control. In fact, under Sisi, the Egyptian state has orchestrated and actively encouraged the further Islamisation of society and institutions (Al-Azhar’s expanded role, the rollback of rights for Copts and Bahá’ís, and crackdowns on secular voices) while crushing the Brotherhood purely as a political competitor.

As for Hamas, Cairo has fought tooth and nail to keep the group alive and relevant in Gaza. Almost a month after the 7 October 2023 attacks, President Sisi told CIA Director William Burns in explicit terms: Egypt “wouldn’t play a role in eliminating Hamas” as it “needs the militant group to help maintain security at the country’s border with the Gaza Strip”.

Egyptian state media — fully controlled by the state — has consistently portrayed Hamas as a “resistance movement,” opened platforms to its leaders, and secured religious legitimisation from Al-Azhar. Gaza and Hamas remain Egypt’s most valuable international bargaining chip; without them, Cairo’s regional leverage and importance to the United States and other powers would evaporate.

Amira Oron’s ideological framing deliberately ignores this fundamental truth. By presenting Egypt as a reliable ideological ally against Hamas and political Islam, she offers Israelis a comforting but dangerously misleading narrative that serves Egyptian interests far more than it serves Israeli security.

Selective Blindness to Egypt-Iran Rapprochement

Oron suggests Egypt stands in fundamental opposition to Iran, implying a deep strategic and ideological clash that aligns Cairo naturally with Israel and the West. Yet the facts paint a dramatically different picture — one of active, accelerating rapprochement between Cairo and Tehran that Oron’s analyses consistently overlook.

In June 2025, Tehran renamed Khaled al-Islambouli Street — named after Sadat’s assassin — to “Hassan Nasrallah Street” as an explicit goodwill gesture toward Cairo, removing a long-standing symbolic obstacle to normalisation. By February 2026, relations had advanced even further. On 19 February 2026 — just nine days before the major US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began — the head of Iran’s Interests Section in Egypt (Mojtaba Ferdowsipour) publicly announced that a final decision had been taken to exchange ambassadors, with an official announcement expected imminently. He described bilateral ties as having entered an “advanced and expanding phase”, noting over 15 meetings at foreign-minister level and concrete progress in health, justice, tourism, and energy cooperation. Approximately 70% of the two countries’ positions on regional issues had converged, he stated.

This was not a fringe diplomatic flirtation. It reflected a deliberate Egyptian choice to deepen engagement with Tehran even as the Gulf states — Egypt’s traditional economic lifeline — were preparing for potential attacks by Iran. When the Iran war erupted on 28 February 2026, Egypt’s tilt became impossible to ignore. Senior Egyptian diplomatic figures, including former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa and current Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, made remarks widely interpreted in Gulf capitals as sympathetic to Iran or critical of the Gulf’s alignment with the US-Israeli campaign. Quasi-governmental analysts with close regime links — such as retired Major General Samir Farrag and commentator Osama Al-Daleil — voiced positions that Gulf observers saw as supportive of Tehran. A broader ecosystem of Egyptian pundits, talk-show hosts, and columnists shifted toward defending Iran’s “right to resist” while reviving anti-Gulf rhetoric.

The consequences were swift and severe. Egyptian residents in the Gulf began publicly supporting Iran and criticising their host countries for hosting US bases, triggering a social-media backlash that included the hashtag #طرد_المصريين_واجب_وطني (“Deporting Egyptians Is a National Duty”). Gulf states, already frustrated by Cairo’s earlier attempts to solicit financial gains from emerging crises in the region, viewed Egypt’s behaviour as opportunistic betrayal at a moment of collective danger. The result was a dramatic rupture in Egyptian-Gulf relations — the very economic lifeline that had sustained Sisi’s regime. Remittances, investments, and aid that propped up Egypt’s economy were suddenly at risk, while Cairo’s natural-gas import bill nearly tripled.

Oron’s narrative of fundamental Egyptian hostility towards Iran is not merely inaccurate; it is wilfully selective. It ignores a sustained pattern of high-level diplomatic engagement, symbolic concessions, and policy convergence that continued right up to — and during — open conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli-Gulf axis. By airbrushing away these developments, she once again reassures Israelis that Egypt shares their strategic worldview when, in reality, Cairo has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to hedge towards Tehran whenever it calculates that doing so serves its immediate interests. This is not principled opposition to the Islamic Republic; it is cold, opportunistic realpolitik that Amira Oron refuses to acknowledge.